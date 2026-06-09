Blaupunkt launches budget QLED TVs in India starting ₹11,499 Technology Jun 09, 2026

Blaupunkt just dropped a new line of budget QLED TVs in India, starting at ₹11,499.

You can pick from 32-inch, 40-inch, or 43-inch sizes, all powered by Google TV 5.0 and loaded with more than 10,000 apps and games through Google Play Store, with Netflix and Prime Video directly on the interface.

They're available now on Flipkart.