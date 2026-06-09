Blaupunkt launches budget QLED TVs in India starting ₹11,499
Technology
Blaupunkt just dropped a new line of budget QLED TVs in India, starting at ₹11,499.
You can pick from 32-inch, 40-inch, or 43-inch sizes, all powered by Google TV 5.0 and loaded with more than 10,000 apps and games through Google Play Store, with Netflix and Prime Video directly on the interface.
They're available now on Flipkart.
Quantum dot display and 48W audio
These TVs use Quantum Dot displays for crisp visuals (HD-ready or full HD) and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate.
Audio gets a boost too with 48-watt speakers and Dolby Digital Plus.
For connectivity, you get built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant voice control, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, plus three HDMI ports and two USB ports, making it easy to plug in all your devices.