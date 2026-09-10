Blockstream Liquid Network drained of 4,000 BTC, hackers keep $47 million

The hackers started out talking privately with Blockstream, but then switched to public messages on the bitcoin blockchain.

Now they're demanding a 10% bounty to give back what's left and say their actions were because Blockstream ignored security issues.

They claim to be white-hat hackers trying to help, but experts like Charles Guillemet call it extortion.

Meanwhile, Blockstream is working on recovery plans and warning users about scams popping up after the breach.