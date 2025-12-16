Is an apocalypse coming? Blood-red spot in desert sparks fears

A large red splotch in New Mexico 's desert has sparked apocalyptic fears among netizens. The coordinates 35°39'11'' N, 106°08'49'' W point to a remote area in northern New Mexico, northwest of Santa Fe. Some internet users have interpreted this as a "large pile of blood," triggering discussions about biblical prophecies and potential end-of-world scenarios.

Prophecy connection Biblical prophecies and the red spot The Book of Exodus in the Bible describes "10 plagues God inflicted on the Egyptians," leading some to believe that this could be a sign of an impending apocalypse. The prophecy involves rivers turning red, which some interpret as a sign. However, others have offered a more rational explanation for the phenomenon seen on Google Maps.

Volcanic origin Scientific explanation behind the red splotch Some users have identified the red splotch as a cinder cone, a volcanic formation made of ash, cinders, and rock. This iron-rich volcanic material has oxidized over time, giving the spot its deep red color. The photo shows naturally occurring oxidized red scoria from volcanic activity, which is often mined for construction purposes. It also spreads in the vicinity, creating an optical illusion of a liquid-like appearance.