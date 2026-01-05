Next Article
Blue Moon Mark 1 to lead 'Moon Rush' in 2026
Technology
Big things are happening on the moon this year!
Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mark 1 is among several commercial lunar landers set to launch in 2026 from Cape Canaveral.
The mission will test new landing and propulsion tech at the moon's south pole, opening the door for more private space exploration.
Who else is joining the lunar party?
Blue Moon Mark 1 will carry NASA's SCALPSS payload to study how rocket exhaust affects the lunar surface—a key step for future crewed missions.
They're not alone: Firefly Aerospace is sending its Blue Ghost M2 lander (with UAE's Rashid Rover 2) to the far side, while Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic are also planning missions.
It's a big leap for science, teamwork, and what comes next on the moon!