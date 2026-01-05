Blue Moon Mark 1 to lead 'Moon Rush' in 2026

Who else is joining the lunar party?

Blue Moon Mark 1 will carry NASA's SCALPSS payload to study how rocket exhaust affects the lunar surface—a key step for future crewed missions.

They're not alone: Firefly Aerospace is sending its Blue Ghost M2 lander (with UAE's Rashid Rover 2) to the far side, while Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic are also planning missions.

It's a big leap for science, teamwork, and what comes next on the moon!