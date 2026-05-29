Blue Origin New Glenn explodes during Cape Canaveral hotfire test

Launch pad wrecked, Project Kuiper grounded

The explosion wrecked Blue Origin's only launch pad for New Glenn, knocking down a tower and flattening the rocket gantry.

Amazon's 48 Project Kuiper satellites are stuck on the ground for now, and NASA's Artemis lunar plans are also being evaluated for their long-term impact since they rely on Blue Origin.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the US Space Force have started investigating to figure out what went wrong.

Jeff Bezos confirmed everyone is safe, but recovery will take some time.