Blue Origin New Glenn explodes during Cape Canaveral hotfire test
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a prelaunch test at Cape Canaveral this week, causing a major setback for both Amazon and NASA.
The blast happened at Launch Complex 36 and happened during a pre-launch hotfire engine test; thankfully, no one was hurt.
Launch pad wrecked, Project Kuiper grounded
The explosion wrecked Blue Origin's only launch pad for New Glenn, knocking down a tower and flattening the rocket gantry.
Amazon's 48 Project Kuiper satellites are stuck on the ground for now, and NASA's Artemis lunar plans are also being evaluated for their long-term impact since they rely on Blue Origin.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the US Space Force have started investigating to figure out what went wrong.
Jeff Bezos confirmed everyone is safe, but recovery will take some time.