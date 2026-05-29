Blue Origin New Glenn explodes during test at Cape Canaveral

Setback threatens planned New Glenn missions

This is a tough setback for Blue Origin, especially since they hoped to fly up to 12 New Glenn missions this year.

It also follows another recent mishap, a failed upper stage on the previous launch, which cost them a satellite.

The Federal Aviation Administration had only just cleared New Glenn to fly again last week.

NASA and other agencies haven't commented yet, and Elon Musk weighed in with a classic "Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard." on X.