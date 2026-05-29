Blue Origin New Glenn explodes during test at Cape Canaveral
Technology
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test at Cape Canaveral, just as it was getting ready for its fourth launch, meant to deliver Amazon's LEO internet satellites.
The company called the blast an "anomaly," but reassured everyone that all staff are safe.
Setback threatens planned New Glenn missions
This is a tough setback for Blue Origin, especially since they hoped to fly up to 12 New Glenn missions this year.
It also follows another recent mishap, a failed upper stage on the previous launch, which cost them a satellite.
The Federal Aviation Administration had only just cleared New Glenn to fly again last week.
NASA and other agencies haven't commented yet, and Elon Musk weighed in with a classic "Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard." on X.