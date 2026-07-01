Blue Origin rebuilding Cape Canaveral New Glenn pad after explosion
Technology
Blue Origin is getting back on track after a major rocket explosion last month at its only New Glenn launch pad in Cape Canaveral.
The blast wiped out both the rocket and key infrastructure, but the company is moving quickly to rebuild so flights can hopefully resume by the end of the year.
Debris cleared for hybrid pad upgrade
As of June 30, all debris has been cleared from the site, clearing the way for reconstruction.
Blue Origin plans to upgrade the pad with a new "hybrid" setup (meaning rockets will be put together horizontally before being lifted up for launch), which CEO Dave Limp says should help them launch more often.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the explosion, but safety remains a top priority as they move forward.