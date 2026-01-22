'TeraWave': Blue Origin's 6Tbps satellite internet network to rival Starlink

Jeff Bezos 's space company, Blue Origin , has announced a new satellite internet network called TeraWave. The innovative system is designed to provide data speeds of up to 6 terabits per second (Tbps). However, it will primarily serve enterprise, data center, and government customers. The TeraWave constellation will consist of a mix of 5,280 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and 128 medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

Deployment strategy Satellite deployment and technology Blue Origin plans to launch the first batch of TeraWave satellites by late 2027. The LEO satellites will use radio frequency (RF) connectivity with a maximum data transfer speed of 144 gigabits per second (Gbps). The MEO satellites, on the other hand, will use an optical link capable of achieving the much higher speed of up to 6Tbps.

Market competition Competitive edge over existing networks TeraWave promises to add a "space-based layer" to existing network infrastructure, enabling connectivity in areas that are otherwise unreachable. This could give it an edge over current players like SpaceX's Starlink, which maxes out at 400Mbps but plans to upgrade its satellites for future data transfer speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Advertisement

Tech showdown Blue Origin's TeraWave and Amazon's Leo The announcement of TeraWave comes just months after Amazon, another company owned by Bezos, rebranded its own satellite network for consumers as Leo. While Leo will consist of some 3,000 LEO satellites offering more traditional broadband speeds, TeraWave is focused on providing enterprise-grade internet access with higher speeds and rapid scalability for networks.

Advertisement