Blue Origin's asteroid deflection mission is a real-life Armageddon

How do you nudge a giant space rock?

First, small CubeSats will fly out to check what an asteroid is made of and how heavy it is.

Then, the Blue Ring spacecraft will get close and use an ion beam (basically a gentle space push) to nudge the asteroid off course without even touching it.

If there's a really big or urgent threat, they'll go old-school with a heavy spacecraft for a direct hit (think asteroid bumper car, but serious).