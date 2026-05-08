Blue Origin's Endurance completes vacuum testing for 2026 Moon mission
Technology
Blue Origin just hit a big milestone for its 2026 Moon mission.
Their uncrewed lunar lander, Endurance, recently completed vacuum chamber testing at NASA's Johnson Space Center, and is next being prepared for radio frequency compatibility testing to check for communications interference.
Additional prelaunch tests are still ahead for Endurance.
Endurance to attempt Artemis test landing
Endurance is a key player in NASA's Artemis program, which is all about getting humans back on the Moon and staying there longer.
Later this year, Endurance will try out a test landing and deliver science gear designed to help people live on the Moon long term.
If all goes well, this sets up future missions where astronauts could actually ride an upgraded version of the lander.