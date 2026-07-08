BlueRose Technologies launches LifeTree to store up to 8 generations
Technology
BlueRose Technologies in Bengaluru, India, just rolled out LifeTree, a digital platform where families can build their family trees (up to eight generations) and save old photos, stories, recipes, and traditions.
It's all about making it easy for you to collect memories from your elders and keep your heritage alive online.
LifeTree supports private calls and messaging
LifeTree lets you share big family moments, like weddings or festivals, and chat privately with relatives through video calls or messages.
The team says strong security means only your family sees what you share.
CEO Vinnet Jain adds that LifeTree is designed as a safe alternative to social media, so you can celebrate your roots without worrying about privacy or data misuse.