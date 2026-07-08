BlueRose Technologies launches LifeTree to store up to 8 generations Technology Jul 08, 2026

BlueRose Technologies in Bengaluru, India, just rolled out LifeTree, a digital platform where families can build their family trees (up to eight generations) and save old photos, stories, recipes, and traditions.

It's all about making it easy for you to collect memories from your elders and keep your heritage alive online.