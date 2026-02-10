Bluesky now lets you keep your drafts

Future plans

Bluesky reveals roadmap for 2026

Along with the new drafts feature, Bluesky revealed its roadmap for the coming year. The company said it will focus on improving the app's algorithmic Discover feed and providing better recommendations on who to follow. The goal is to make the app more real-time and user-friendly. Despite these improvements, Bluesky acknowledges that it has a long way to go in getting basic features right.