Bluesky now lets you keep your drafts
What's the story
Bluesky, the popular social network, has finally added a highly requested feature: drafts. The update comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and keep up with competitors like X and Threads. Users can now access their drafts in Bluesky by opening the new post flow and selecting the Drafts button at the top right corner of their screen.
Future plans
Bluesky reveals roadmap for 2026
Along with the new drafts feature, Bluesky revealed its roadmap for the coming year. The company said it will focus on improving the app's algorithmic Discover feed and providing better recommendations on who to follow. The goal is to make the app more real-time and user-friendly. Despite these improvements, Bluesky acknowledges that it has a long way to go in getting basic features right.
User growth
Bluesky has over 42M users
Since its public launch in early 2024, Bluesky has grown to over 42 million users, as per data from the Bluesky API for developers. However, even with this impressive growth, the platform still falls short of its competitors in terms of basic features like private accounts and support for longer videos. The addition of drafts is a step toward bridging that gap.