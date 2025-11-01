You can now dislike posts on Bluesky

Bluesky , the decentralized social media network, has announced a major milestone: it now has 40 million users. The company has also unveiled plans to introduce a "dislikes" feature in beta testing. This new addition is aimed at improving the personalization on its main Discover feed and other areas of the platform.

Feature details How will the 'dislikes' feature work? The "dislikes" feature will be used by Bluesky to improve user personalization. As users start disliking posts, the platform's system will learn what content they want less of. This information will not only influence how content is ranked in feeds but also reply rankings. The company hopes these changes will make Bluesky a platform for more "fun, genuine, and respectful exchanges."

Moderation tools Bluesky's approach to moderation Despite being a decentralized network where users manage their own moderation, some Bluesky users have criticized the platform for its moderation decisions. They want the platform itself to ban bad actors and controversial figures instead of leaving it up to individual users. However, Bluesky is focusing more on providing tools for users to control their own experience. These include moderation lists, content filter controls, muted words, and subscriptions to other moderation service providers.

Feature enhancements Changes to 'social neighborhoods' Along with the "dislikes" feature, Bluesky is also testing a combination of ranking updates, design changes, and other feedback tools. These are aimed at improving conversations on its network. One such system will map out the "social neighborhoods" on Bluesky - the connections between people who interact and reply to one another frequently. The company says it is prioritizing replies from people "closer to your neighborhood," making the conversations in your feed more relevant and familiar.