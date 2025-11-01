China launches Shenzhou-21 mission: Crew includes youngest astronaut, 4 mice

China has successfully launched its Shenzhou-21 mission, marking a major step in its ambitious space exploration program. The spacecraft is now docked at the Tiangong space station. The mission's crew includes Zhang Hongzhang and Wu Fei, both first-time astronauts. Wu is China's youngest-ever astronaut at just 32 years of age. The team is led by Commander Zhang Lu, who had previously spent time in space two years ago.

Lunar ambitions Experiments to aid Moon mission The Shenzhou-21 mission is a key part of China's plan to send astronauts to the Moon by the end of this decade. The long-term vision includes establishing a lunar base, as part of efforts to compete with the US and Russian space programs. During their stay at Tiangong, the astronauts will conduct 27 experiments in biotechnology, space medicine, and materials science.

Unique experiment 'Space mice' on board Shenzhou-21 Along with the astronauts, the Shenzhou-21 mission also carries four lab mice. This is China's first time sending small mammals to its space station. The experiment is aimed at studying how weightlessness and confinement affect their behavior patterns in space. The "space mice" were selected from a pool of 300 candidates after more than two months of rigorous training for this unique journey.