Google AI Studio makes it easier to build AI apps
Google recently introduced AI Studio, a new platform that makes building AI-powered apps way easier—even if you're not a coding pro.
Thanks to something called "vibe coding," you don't have to mess around with complicated APIs anymore.
Now, turning your ideas into working prototypes is faster and much less intimidating.
Check out the platform at aistudio.google.com
AI Studio lets you mix features like video creation and image editing in one place, and you can tweak your projects right on the spot with simple annotations.
Its auto-integration tool connects things like Gemini and Veo for you—no manual setup required—so testing out new ideas or showing off demos is a breeze.
Available at aistudio.google.com, it's designed for everyone from beginners to seasoned developers, making app creation more accessible than ever.