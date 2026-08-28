Bluesky launches algorithmic opt out for Discover feed control
Technology
Bluesky just rolled out a new feature that gives you more control over who sees your posts.
With the algorithmic opt-out, you can stop your public posts from popping up in the Discover feed, perfect if you want to keep things a bit less discoverable and avoid random exposure in the Discover feed.
Enable Bluesky opt out in settings
You can switch on this feature in your Privacy and Security settings, though it might take about 1 hour to kick in.
The setting applies to all apps using Bluesky's protocol, but third-party apps get to decide if they'll honor it.
This update follows other user-focused changes, like longer video uploads, showing Bluesky is listening to folks who want more say over their content and privacy.