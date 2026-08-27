Boat announces Crest AI for conversational audio using Google's Gemini

Crest AI brings handy features like Crest Ask for quick info (think weather updates) and Crest Act for more complex tasks.

There is also real-time translation with Crest Translate, super useful if you are chatting across languages.

Plus, you can manage your Gmail, Calendar, or Tasks just by talking to your device thanks to Google Workspace integration.

Boat is clearly aiming to make everyday audio a lot more interactive and helpful.