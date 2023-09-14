Boat announces Enigma range of smartwatches starting at Rs. 3,500

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

The series includes four models: Enigma X500, X600, Z30, and R32

Delhi-based consumer electronics brand Boat has unveiled its new 'Enigma' series of smartwatches, featuring sleek designs, vibrant AMOLED displays and over 100 watch faces. The series includes four models: Enigma X500, X600, Z30, and R32. The prices start at Rs. 3,499 and go up to Rs. 4,299 for the new range. The smartwatches will be up for grabs in India from September 15. They can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

X500 and X600 models boast 1.43-inch displays

The Enigma X500 and X600 models come with Bluetooth calling capabilities and IP68 dust and water resistance. Both models feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600+ nits of brightness and a resolution of 466x466 pixels. They also offer an Always-On Display function, over 100 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and voice assistant support. The X600 has a battery life of up to 10 days while the X500 offers a battery life of seven days.

Z30 and R32 offer convenient crown navigation

The Enigma Z30 and R32 models offer IP67 dust and water resistance. The Z30 features a round 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and up to seven days of battery life (three days with Bluetooth calling). The R32 comes with a smaller 1.32-inch round display with 360x360 resolution. It also supports, Bluetooth calling, seven days battery life, heart rate monitoring, as well as menstrual tracking. Both models come with convenient crown navigation as well.

