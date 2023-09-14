Virgin Galactic's fourth commercial spaceflight will launch on October 5

Technology

Virgin Galactic's fourth commercial spaceflight will launch on October 5

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

The upcoming mission will be the company's ninth overall spaceflight (Photo credit: Virgin Galactic)

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic is on a roll as it gears up for its fourth commercial spaceflight. The company started flying paying customers to space earlier this year. The upcoming commercial spaceflight, called Galactic 04, will launch on October 5, from Spaceport America, New Mexico. Notably, this will be Virgin Galactic's fifth space trip in five months, and its overall ninth spaceflight.

Three private astronauts will be flying on the upcoming mission

Galactic 04 will take three private astronauts to suborbital space and back, making them the 17th, 18th, and 18th astronauts to fly with Virgin Galactic. However, the company has not revealed their details as yet. According to the official press release, the three members will be from the US, UK, and Pakistan. The latter will be the first Pakistani to fly with the company.

The company's spaceflight system is made up of two aircraft

Virgin Galactic's spaceflight system comprises two components: a two-pilot, six-passenger spacecraft called VSS Unity, and a carrier plane known as VMS Eve. The VMS Eve will fly along with VSS Unity up to an altitude of about 50,000 feet and then release it. VSS Unity will then power its onboard engines to head to suborbital space and back on Earth.

How much does Virgin Galactic charge for its spaceflights?

During the space ride, passengers aboard VSS Unity will get to unstrap from their seats, experience a few moments of weightlessness, and get stunning views of Earth. Unity then makes its return trip home which ends with a runway landing at Spaceport America. As of now, it will cost you $450,000 (about Rs. 3.7 crore) to book a ticket aboard Virgin Galactic's spaceflights.

The company's astronaut instructor Beth Moses will also be flying

On the upcoming spaceflight, the VSS Unity spacecraft will be commanded by Kelly Latimer and piloted by CJ Sturckow. Meanwhile, VMS Eve's commander will be Nicola Pecile while the pilot will be Jameel Janjua · Virgin Galactic's astronaut instructor Beth Moses will also be flying with the crew. The company's recent Galactic 03 mission flew ancient human fossils to space, recording a historic first.

Take a look at the official post

Share this timeline