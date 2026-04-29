BoB launches ISL video service for customers with hearing/speech impairments

BoB ISL support for non-financial services

The ISL video support runs from 9am to 6pm and covers non-financial services like digital banking help and general questions.

You can access it on the BoB website, mobile app, WhatsApp Banking, phygital branches, or even their AI chatbot.

BoB's Debadatta Chand says this move is all about "This initiative enables customers with hearing or speech impairments to manage their banking needs independently, with dignity and ease, while setting a new benchmark in the industry." making things more accessible for everyone.