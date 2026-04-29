BoB launches ISL video service for customers with hearing/speech impairments
Bank of Baroda just launched a new video call service so people with hearing or speech impairments can get banking support in Indian Sign Language (ISL).
With this, customers can connect to specially trained associates through a simple "Video Call with Sign Language" option and get real-time help: no more struggling to communicate at the bank.
BoB ISL support for non-financial services
The ISL video support runs from 9am to 6pm and covers non-financial services like digital banking help and general questions.
You can access it on the BoB website, mobile app, WhatsApp Banking, phygital branches, or even their AI chatbot.
BoB's Debadatta Chand says this move is all about "This initiative enables customers with hearing or speech impairments to manage their banking needs independently, with dignity and ease, while setting a new benchmark in the industry." making things more accessible for everyone.