Boltt launches Ace 5G and Evo on Flipkart September 1
Boltt, the smartphone brand from the team behind wearables maker Fire-Boltt, has announced its first two phones, the Ace 5G and the Evo.
Both phones drop on Flipkart from September 1, 2026, at 12pm with the Boltt Evo starting at ₹9,999 and the Boltt Ace 5G starting at ₹13,999, with a ₹12,999 day-one price.
They feature a big 6.79-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and pack a hefty 6,000mAh battery.
Plus, you get Android 16 with no annoying bloatware and handy Google tools like Circle to Search.
Boltt phones use Unisoc T8200 T7250
The Boltt Ace 5G runs on a Unisoc T8200 chip with up to 8GB RAM and has a sharp 64MP main camera. It's priced at ₹13,999 (with ₹1,000 off on launch day).
The more budget-friendly Evo uses a Unisoc T7250 chip, up to 4GB RAM, and offers a solid 50MP camera, starting at ₹10,999 (also with ₹1,000 off).
Boltt is clearly aiming for the under-₹15,000 crowd here, so if you want good specs without breaking the bank or dealing with pre-installed junk apps, these might be worth checking out.