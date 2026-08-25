Boltt launches Ace 5G and Evo on Flipkart September 1

Boltt, the smartphone brand from the team behind wearables maker Fire-Boltt, has announced its first two phones, the Ace 5G and the Evo.

Both phones drop on Flipkart from September 1, 2026, at 12pm with the Boltt Evo starting at ₹9,999 and the Boltt Ace 5G starting at ₹13,999, with a ₹12,999 day-one price.

They feature a big 6.79-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and pack a hefty 6,000mAh battery.

Plus, you get Android 16 with no annoying bloatware and handy Google tools like Circle to Search.