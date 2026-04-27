Bombay Stock Exchange launches redesigned website with improved market features

BSE groups navigation by topics

Navigation is now grouped by topics like markets and corporates for faster access.

A live ticker keeps you updated on the Sensex and other indices right from the home page.

You'll also spot improved charts, detailed tables in the derivatives section, and easy tabs for top gainers or losers.

Not feeling the change? There's an "Old Website" button if you want to switch back.

All in all, it's built to make tracking stocks (and staying informed) a lot simpler for investors and curious newcomers alike.