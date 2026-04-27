Bombay Stock Exchange launches redesigned website with improved market features
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) just rolled out a redesigned website aimed at making things smoother for everyone.
The new look features a cleaner layout, easier navigation, and real-time market data that's front and center.
There's also a handy search bar up top so you can quickly find stocks by name, code, or ISIN, plus quick links to essentials like media releases and trading holidays.
BSE groups navigation by topics
Navigation is now grouped by topics like markets and corporates for faster access.
A live ticker keeps you updated on the Sensex and other indices right from the home page.
You'll also spot improved charts, detailed tables in the derivatives section, and easy tabs for top gainers or losers.
Not feeling the change? There's an "Old Website" button if you want to switch back.
All in all, it's built to make tracking stocks (and staying informed) a lot simpler for investors and curious newcomers alike.