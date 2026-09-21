BonV Aero reaches GENIUS NY finals with over 100kg payload

BonV Aero, based in Bhubaneswar, is developing a new drone that can carry over 100kg to heights above 10,000 feet and fly more than 100km, perfect for military supply runs in tough mountain regions.

The project just made it to the finals of the GENIUS NY accelerator program, putting this Indian drone maker on the global map.

Their current drones already help out India's defense sector by carrying up to 50kg at high altitudes.