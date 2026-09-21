BonV Aero reaches GENIUS NY finals with over 100kg payload
BonV Aero, based in Bhubaneswar, is developing a new drone that can carry over 100kg to heights above 10,000 feet and fly more than 100km, perfect for military supply runs in tough mountain regions.
The project just made it to the finals of the GENIUS NY accelerator program, putting this Indian drone maker on the global map.
Their current drones already help out India's defense sector by carrying up to 50kg at high altitudes.
BonV Aero invests ₹300cr Bhubaneswar facility
The new drone features an aluminum alloy body built for freezing heights, uses multiple rotors for stable flight, and runs on a mix of batteries and fuel cells, all made in India to keep costs down.
BonV Aero is also investing ₹300 crore in a new Bhubaneswar facility so they can ramp up production from 200 to 500 drones monthly.
With GENIUS NY opening doors to the US market, BonV Aero is aiming even higher.