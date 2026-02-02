Book unreserved tickets on RailOne app, get 3% discount
Northern Railway is rolling out a 3% discount for anyone booking unreserved tickets through the RailOne app, from January 14 to July 14, 2026.
The goal? Make daily travel smoother by cutting down queues and encouraging cashless, paper-free ticketing.
How to avail the discount?
Just book your unreserved ticket using digital payment on the official RailOne app—the discount applies automatically at checkout.
No codes needed, but keep in mind this deal isn't available at station counters or on other platforms.
Why it matters?
If you travel often, these savings can add up over six months.
It's an easy way to pay less than counter prices every time you ride—and supports Indian Railways' broader push toward digital payments and paperless ticketing.