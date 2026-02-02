Book unreserved tickets on RailOne app, get 3% discount

Just book your unreserved ticket using digital payment on the official RailOne app—the discount applies automatically at checkout. No codes needed, but keep in mind this deal isn't available at station counters or on other platforms.

Why it matters?

If you travel often, these savings can add up over six months.

It's an easy way to pay less than counter prices every time you ride—and supports Indian Railways' broader push toward digital payments and paperless ticketing.