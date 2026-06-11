Boox unveils Go 6 Gen II e-reader, preorders start $199

Android 11, Play Store, stylus support

Powered by a speedy Qualcomm octa-core chip and 3GB of RAM on Android 11, the Go 6 Gen II has Play Store access.

If you're into digital note-taking, it supports the InkSense Plus stylus (sold separately for $42) that feels almost like writing on paper.

The minimalist suitcase-inspired design (with white bezels and muted colors) keeps things stylish and easy to carry around.