Boox unveils Picco 3.97-inch pocket e-reader with TF card support
Technology
Boox just revealed the Picco, its smallest e-reader ever.
With a 3.97-inch monochrome screen and front light, you can read anywhere, day or night.
It also supports TF cards for extra storage.
While the exact release date is not out yet, Boox says it is coming soon and will be easy on your wallet.
Picco designed for pocket friendly reading
Picco is now the tiniest member of Boox's compact family, joining models like Go 6 Gen 2 and Palma 2 Pro, which were pocket-sized but still bigger than Picco.
This launch is all about making reading even more portable for people who want their books to fit right in their palm or pocket.