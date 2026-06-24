Boris Cherny warns rising token costs complicate AI coding experiments

Loop engineering can spike token costs

Cherny introduced "loop engineering," where AI agents write and tweak their own prompts to finish tasks solo.

While this sounds cool, he warned that running lots of agents can quickly drive up token costs, a challenge even Anthropic faces.

He summed it up by saying that companies need to make sure they're not just throwing money at the wall and seeing what sticks, reminding everyone that managing resources wisely matters just as much as chasing innovation.