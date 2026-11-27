Bose drops SoundLink Micro 2nd-gen to $79 for Black Friday
Bose just dropped the SoundLink Micro (second-generation) Bluetooth speaker to $79 on Amazon for Black Friday, down from $129.
That's a solid $50 off, making it a tempting pick if you want great sound without breaking the bank.
SoundLink Micro IP67 12-hour battery
Built for adventures, the SoundLink Micro is water and dust resistant (IP67), super compact, and comes with a tough silicone strap so you can clip it anywhere.
It delivers punchy bass and clear sound even at high volume, lasts up to 12 hours on a charge, and uses USB-C.
Plus, you get Bluetooth pairing up to 30 feet, hands-free calls with its built-in microphone, and color options like black, blue, or orange.