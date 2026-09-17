Bose launches Ultra and Sport open earbuds, available October 1

The Ultra model packs better bass, clearer calls with SpeechClarity, Auto Volume that adjusts sound for you, Cinema mode for movie vibes, plus a wireless charging case.

The Ultra Open Earbuds (second-generation) last up to nine hours on a single charge.

The Sport version is built for workouts: think sweat resistance (IP54), a comfy C-shaped fit, and seven hours of battery life.

Both come in black or "white smoke," but you can also snag special colors like eucalyptus green (Sport) or cherry chocolate and sky pink (Ultra).