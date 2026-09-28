Bose launches USB-C wired earbuds with 24-bit audio and ANC
Technology
Bose just dropped its new Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds, giving a modern spin to classic wired audio.
These buds plug in via USB-C (so no more tangled headphone jacks) and promise crisp 24-bit sound on any USB-C device.
The best part? You get Bose's signature Active Noise Cancellation without the battery anxiety.
Bose earbuds $99 shipping October 15
Each earbud packs two microphones for solid noise blocking, with Quiet Mode to tune out distractions or Aware Mode if you want to stay alert.
Heads up: they only work with USB-C devices, so old-school 3.5-millimeter ports or fancy DACs are out.
Available in Black or White Smoke for $99, you can pre-order now on Bose's site or Best Buy; shipping starts October 15.