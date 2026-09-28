Bose launches USB-C wired earbuds with 24-bit audio and ANC

Each earbud packs two microphones for solid noise blocking, with Quiet Mode to tune out distractions or Aware Mode if you want to stay alert.

Heads up: they only work with USB-C devices, so old-school 3.5-millimeter ports or fancy DACs are out.

Available in Black or White Smoke for $99, you can pre-order now on Bose's site or Best Buy; shipping starts October 15.