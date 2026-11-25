You get both Quiet Mode (for blocking out everything) and Aware Mode (so you can still hear what's going on around you).

The cushy ear pads and comfy headband mean you can wear them for hours without fuss.

They connect to two devices at once with Bluetooth, charge up fast (15 minutes gives about 2.5 hours of play), and even include an audio cable for flights or when the battery's low.

Plus, Bose keeps rolling out software updates through its app to make things even smoother.