Bose QuietComfort headphones drop to $167 on Amazon 53% off
Bose's super popular QuietComfort headphones just dropped to $167 on Amazon; that's 53% off the usual $359.
They come in five colors (including a limited-edition Cypress Green) and are known for top-notch noise cancelation and a battery life that reaches up to 24 hours, making them a great pick if you're traveling or just want some peace and quiet.
Quiet and Aware modes, multipoint Bluetooth
You get both Quiet Mode (for blocking out everything) and Aware Mode (so you can still hear what's going on around you).
The cushy ear pads and comfy headband mean you can wear them for hours without fuss.
They connect to two devices at once with Bluetooth, charge up fast (15 minutes gives about 2.5 hours of play), and even include an audio cable for flights or when the battery's low.
Plus, Bose keeps rolling out software updates through its app to make things even smoother.