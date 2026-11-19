Bose QuietComfort headphones drop to $169 on Amazon Black Friday
Bose's popular QuietComfort Headphones just dropped to $169 for Black Friday, down from $359.
If you've been eyeing premium headphones but didn't want to splurge, this Amazon deal is a solid chance to upgrade your audio game without emptying your wallet.
Top-notch sound, up to 24-hour battery
You get top-notch sound, strong noise-canceling, and up to 24 hours of battery life, which is great for music, podcasts, or study sessions.
They're lightweight with comfy ear cups for all-day wear, and you can fine-tune the sound with the Bose app or switch between devices with the press of a button.
Perfect if you want quality without compromise (or just need a killer gift).