Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2 now $339 24% off
Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2 just got a big price drop ahead of Black Friday: they're down from $449 to $339, which is a solid 24% off.
This is a big price drop, making these high-end headphones way more accessible if you've been eyeing an upgrade.
Rich sound and impressive noise cancelation
The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2 are known for their rich sound and seriously impressive noise cancelation.
You also get spatial audio and a cinema mode that adapts to whatever you're listening to, from playlists to podcasts.
With up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, and a comfy design for long days or travel, they check pretty much every box for daily use.