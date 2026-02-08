Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails backflip, cartwheel in final show Technology Feb 08, 2026

Boston Dynamics just dropped a video of its Atlas robot pulling off a backflip and cartwheel—the successful backflip and cartwheel are shown without losing balance, though the video also includes failed attempts and tumbles.

This is the last time we'll see Atlas showing off research tricks before it gears up for real-world jobs.

The video highlights how much smoother and more balanced Atlas has become compared to its earlier, clunkier version.