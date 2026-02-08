Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails backflip, cartwheel in final show
Boston Dynamics just dropped a video of its Atlas robot pulling off a backflip and cartwheel—the successful backflip and cartwheel are shown without losing balance, though the video also includes failed attempts and tumbles.
This is the last time we'll see Atlas showing off research tricks before it gears up for real-world jobs.
The video highlights how much smoother and more balanced Atlas has become compared to its earlier, clunkier version.
From stunts to real-world tasks
With this final performance, Atlas is moving from cool stunts to practical tasks.
Boston Dynamics is now focusing on making the robot useful in actual workplaces instead of just nailing flashy moves.
Getting here wasn't easy—Atlas had plenty of falls and awkward steps along the way—but those setbacks helped shape its more natural, human-like walk today.