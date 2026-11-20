Researchers tested blood from 21 former football players, and those with high-stage CTE had noticeably higher eMTBR-tau levels, especially in more advanced cases.

As co-author Michael Alosco put it, this breakthrough could really change how we understand and diagnose CTE.

The team says bigger studies are needed before this becomes widely available, but if all goes well, it could lead to Food and Drug Administration approval and better care for athletes down the line.