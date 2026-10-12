Brad Smith urges global AI safety, incident reports, victim notifications
Microsoft's Brad Smith just pointed out something wild: artificial intelligence has fewer safety rules than everyday stuff like milk or washing machines.
He's pushing for global safety standards and wants firms to write "incident reports" and tell victims if the technology goes rogue, saying it's too risky to let tech companies police themselves, something President Trump supported to stay competitive with China.
Brad Smith backs UK AI standards
Smith believes the UK with its strong tech scene and the AI Security Institute could set the example for these new rules.
He also thinks the US might go along with U.K.-led standards over those from the EU.
Meanwhile, even though US tech leaders recently agreed to work with independent auditors on AI safety, Smith feels that voluntary promises aren't enough without real international laws in place:
Smith said, "It's a good step, it's a necessary step... But I don't think it's sufficient any longer."