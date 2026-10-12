Brad Smith urges global AI safety, incident reports, victim notifications

Smith believes the UK with its strong tech scene and the AI Security Institute could set the example for these new rules.

He also thinks the US might go along with U.K.-led standards over those from the EU.

Meanwhile, even though US tech leaders recently agreed to work with independent auditors on AI safety, Smith feels that voluntary promises aren't enough without real international laws in place:

Smith said, "It's a good step, it's a necessary step... But I don't think it's sufficient any longer."