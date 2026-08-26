Brazil fines ByteDance 153.8 million reais for mishandling teens' data

Brazil just fined ByteDance (the company behind TikTok) 153.8 million reais ($29.81 million) for mishandling the data of teens aged 13 to 18.

The regulator estimated that, during the period under review, TikTok may have processed the data of at least 8 million children, reflecting shortcomings in the platform's age-verification system.

This move follows a global push, like in France and Australia, to get stricter on how social media handles young users' data.