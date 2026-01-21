Brazil tells xAI to stop Grok from making fake sexual content
Brazilian authorities have given xAI 30 days to stop its AI chatbot, Grok, from generating fake sexualized images—especially those targeting women and children.
Within 30 days, xAI must put in place tools to detect and remove this content and delete accounts involved.
If they don't comply, legal action could follow.
Why should you care?
Grok's "spicy mode" lets users create nonconsensual deepfakes that can end up on X (formerly Twitter), sparking outrage in Brazil and beyond.
Lawmakers like Deputy Erika Hilton are calling for a full ban, while countries including the US, UK, Indonesia, and Malaysia are taking action—ranging from investigations to outright blocks.
This is a big moment for how AI tools handle safety and consent online.