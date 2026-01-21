Brazil tells xAI to stop Grok from making fake sexual content

Why should you care?

Grok's "spicy mode" lets users create nonconsensual deepfakes that can end up on X (formerly Twitter), sparking outrage in Brazil and beyond.

Lawmakers like Deputy Erika Hilton are calling for a full ban, while countries including the US, UK, Indonesia, and Malaysia are taking action—ranging from investigations to outright blocks.

This is a big moment for how AI tools handle safety and consent online.