BreachX launches Typhon AI tool for on-premises 0-day remediation
Indian cybersecurity company BreachX just dropped Typhon, a new AI tool built to spot and fix zero-day vulnerabilities: those sneaky security gaps hackers love to exploit before anyone else knows they exist.
Unlike most tools that use the cloud, Typhon runs fully inside your organization, so sensitive data stays in your hands.
Typhon uncovered more than 100 vulnerabilities
Typhon tackles threats in three steps: it finds unknown flaws, tests if they're real risks, and then creates protection.
There are four versions for different needs (government, military, business, and tech operations) and it fits into existing enterprise security workflows.
In just eight weeks of testing, Typhon uncovered more than 100 new vulnerabilities (with five getting official recognition), showing it's already making a serious impact on keeping digital spaces safer.