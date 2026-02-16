'Breakthrough' DMT treatment helps people with severe depression

A single dose of the psychedelic drug DMT, paired with therapy, helped people with hard-to-treat depression feel better for months, according to a new study from Imperial College London. The trial involved 34 patients whose depression hadn't improved with regular meds.

How the trial unfolded Participants got either a 21.5mg IV dose of DMT or a placebo, plus therapy.

Those who received DMT had a short, intense psychedelic experience (about 20-30 minutes) and saw their depression scores drop significantly after just two weeks compared to the placebo group.

Results lasted for months The benefits stuck around for up to three months, and some people still felt better at six months.

Giving everyone a second dose later didn't boost results further.

The big deal? This approach could help folks who haven't had luck with standard treatments.