Breakthrough in cancer treatment: Donor immune cells show promise

How the team got these donor cells to work

By turning off certain proteins (HLA class I) in donor CAR-NK cells, the team helped these cells avoid being attacked by the host's immune system.

The result? The modified cells lasted over three weeks and nearly cleared lymphoma in mice.

All the genetic tweaks fit into a single DNA package, making production simpler—and bonus: these new cells lower the risk of dangerous side effects like cytokine release syndrome.