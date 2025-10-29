NASA's Juno spacecraft will miss close encounter with interstellar comet

3I/ATLAS is the 3rd known interstellar comet

The missed maneuver was part of a plan called a Jupiter Oberth maneuver, which could have changed Juno's path just in time for the comet's visit.

Discovered by the ATLAS telescope, 3I/ATLAS is only the third known object from outside our Solar System zooming through at a wild speed of 61km/s.

If Juno had caught up, scientists could have used its instruments to learn more about where this visitor came from and what it's made of.