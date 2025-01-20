What's the story

Who said plain text posts on Facebook had to be dull? Your words deserve the spotlight!

Now, with Facebook's vibrant Background Color feature (available on Android), you can transform your status updates into eye-popping, scroll-stopping statements.

It's simple, colourful, and perfect for making your thoughts shine brighter than ever in your friends' feeds.

Want to know how? Follow this guide to master the art of creating bold, brilliant text posts and add a splash of colour to your game!