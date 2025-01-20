Breathe life into text posts with Facebook's colourful trick
What's the story
Who said plain text posts on Facebook had to be dull? Your words deserve the spotlight!
Now, with Facebook's vibrant Background Color feature (available on Android), you can transform your status updates into eye-popping, scroll-stopping statements.
It's simple, colourful, and perfect for making your thoughts shine brighter than ever in your friends' feeds.
Want to know how? Follow this guide to master the art of creating bold, brilliant text posts and add a splash of colour to your game!
Background option
Accessing the color palette
After you open the Facebook app and click on the "What's on your mind?" box, you need to click on the "Background color" option.
It's usually represented by a palette icon. When you tap this icon, a selection of colors and gradients appears at the bottom of your screen.
Choose from bold solids or gentle gradients - there's a color to match every mood or message!
Text entry
Crafting your post
Once you've selected the perfect background color, simply start typing your message.
Keep in mind, there's a character limit of around 130 characters for colored background posts.
Stick to this limit to keep the colorful backdrop as an option for your post.
If you go over it, you'll lose the background color feature for that specific update.
Engagement tips
Maximizing engagement
To maximize the impact of your colorful post, make sure your text is short and sweet.
Ask questions or express opinions that invite your audience to respond.
Colored backgrounds are perfect for stopping the endless scroll of news feeds, pulling focus straight to your post.
This added visibility can result in increased engagement through likes, comments, and shares.