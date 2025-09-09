Next Article
Breathing in menthol could help with Alzheimer's: Study
A new study from Spain suggests that inhaling menthol might actually help with memory and thinking in mice with Alzheimer's.
After six months of breathing in menthol, not only did the affected mice avoid getting worse—they even showed improvements, and so did healthy mice.
Pretty interesting for something as simple as a scent!
How does inhaling menthol help?
Researchers found that menthol lowered certain inflammation proteins in the brain, which seems to help with cognitive function.
This points to a possible link between our sense of smell and brain health—who knew scents could be so powerful?
While it's early days and more research in humans is needed, this could open up fresh ideas for treating Alzheimer's down the line.