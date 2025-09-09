Google avoids breakup in antitrust case, but there's a catch

Why the judge didn't break up Google

A big reason for this decision? The judge pointed to how generative AI companies like OpenAI are giving Google real competition in search.

With all the buzz (and investment) around AI, regulators see the tech landscape shifting fast.

Still, Google isn't off the hook—there's another antitrust case brewing over its ad business, plus a €3 billion fine from the EU for monopolistic practices earlier this year.

The pressure is definitely on as new players like OpenAI and Meta keep shaking up Big Tech.