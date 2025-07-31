Breathing indoors? You're inhaling 68,000 microplastics daily
Turns out, just hanging out indoors means breathing in about 68,000 microplastic particles every day—way more than scientists thought before.
This new research from the University of Toulouse really puts indoor air under the microscope.
Research methods
Researchers used high-tech tools to spot even the tiniest plastic bits (down to one micrometer) in homes and cars.
Most of what we breathe in is super small—tiny enough to reach deep into your lungs.
Microplastics are present in both homes and cars.
Health risks of microplastics
These plastics often carry chemicals like bisphenol A and phthalates that can get into your bloodstream and mess with your health—think inflammation, hormone issues, or long-term diseases.
The study's a wake-up call: maybe it's time we rethink what "clean air" actually means inside our homes.