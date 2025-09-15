Next Article
Brilliant Labs' Halo glasses get real-time AI scene description upgrade
Technology
Brilliant Labs is giving its Halo smart glasses a big upgrade by partnering with Liquid AI.
The goal? To help the glasses understand what you see in real time, making them smarter and more helpful for everyday use.
This comes just months after the Halo AI glasses first dropped in July 2025.
Making wearable AI more personal and useful
Liquid AI's tech, built at MIT, lets the glasses instantly turn what you see into detailed scene descriptions.
With this update, your Halo glasses can build a personalized memory of your experiences and give context-aware responses that actually fit your day-to-day life.
It's all about making wearable AI feel more personal and genuinely useful.