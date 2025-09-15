Next Article
PayPal Links lets you send money over text or DM
Technology
PayPal just dropped a new feature called PayPal Links, letting you send or receive money in the US with no fees or tax forms.
You simply create a custom payment link and share it over text, DM, or email—no need to hunt for usernames.
Both people need a PayPal account, but that's it.
The feature will soon support crypto payments
PayPal Links gives you instant access to funds and adds extra security by making links expire after 10 days if unused.
It will soon work for sending crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the US, and supports payments across 110+ countries (with the UK and Italy joining soon).
As Diego Scotti from PayPal puts it, this update makes paying friends and family effortless.