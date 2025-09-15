Next Article
Snap OS 2.0 brings smoother browsing to AR Spectacles
Technology
Snap just rolled out Snap OS 2.0, a major update for its AR Spectacles, on September 10, 2025.
The new system is all about smoother browsing and easier content sharing—just in time as Snap preps for even more advanced Specs powered by Snapdragon in 2026.
The new OS adds widgets, lets you resize windows
Snap OS 2.0 gives Spectacles a fresh home screen with handy widgets and bookmarks, plus lets you resize windows like you would on a laptop.
There's also Spotlight Lens for layering vertical videos and Gallery Lens so you can quickly replay or share moments to your Snapchat Stories.
With these upgrades, Snap is making sure its smartglasses stay ahead of the curve as rivals like Meta gear up to join the AR race.