Snap OS 2.0 brings smoother browsing to AR Spectacles

The new OS adds widgets, lets you resize windows

Snap OS 2.0 gives Spectacles a fresh home screen with handy widgets and bookmarks, plus lets you resize windows like you would on a laptop.

There's also Spotlight Lens for layering vertical videos and Gallery Lens so you can quickly replay or share moments to your Snapchat Stories.

With these upgrades, Snap is making sure its smartglasses stay ahead of the curve as rivals like Meta gear up to join the AR race.