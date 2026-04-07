Broadcom signs Google deal for custom AI chips through 2031

Anthropic run rate revenue surpasses $30B

Google relies on its own tensor processing units (TPUs) for cloud-based AI services, so this partnership helps them keep up with growing demand.

Meanwhile, Broadcom also partnered with Anthropic (the team behind the Claude AI model) to deliver massive computing power starting in 2027.

Claude runs on everything from AWS and Google TPUs to NVIDIA GPUs, but Amazon is still its main training partner.

Anthropic said its run-rate revenue now surpasses $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, these deals are all about scaling up for the next wave of AI innovation.